Bangladesh: Cricketer Shakib Suspended After Umpire Outburst

Suhaib Ahmed

17th Jun, 2021. 12:03 am
Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al-Hasan Bangladesh all-rounder who has a history of disciplinary breaches, fined $5,900 and has been suspended for three matches for “showing aggressive behavior towards the umpire” during a domestic match.

Shakib, the world’s top-ranked all-rounder in One-Day Internationals, kicked the stumps after an appeal was turned down by the umpire during a match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka.

He later pulled out all three stumps and threw them aside after the umpire stopped the game because of rain.

 

 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) found Shakib, who captains Mohammedan, guilty of two counts of misconduct and suspended him for three future matches in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League.

He was also fined 500,000 takas.

In a statement, BCB said, “Shakib was found guilty of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game after showing aggressive behavior towards the umpire,”

BCB added, he also brought the game into disrespect through the use of offensive language and wild behavior with the umpires.

 

 

Using his Facebook account Shakib wrote, “extremely sorry for losing my temper”.

He added, “An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately.”

 

