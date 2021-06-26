Bani Gala Cricket ground being built for youngsters

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that a Bani Gala Cricket ground is being built for the youngsters.

“InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at union council level all over Pakistan,” remarked the premier on Twitter.

The attractive Gwadar cricket stadium was initiated earlier this year.

This initiative by PM will help support Sports in Pakistan.

It is set against a backdrop of the white clay Koh-e-Mehdi hills and the beautiful blue waters of the Gwadar bay.

This ground even received immense recognition from the ICC. “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…,” it said.