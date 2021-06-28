Banks and tax offices to observe extended working hours on June 30

KARACHI: .The central bank said to facilitate the collection of government receipts/duties/taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP‐BSC) and the authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00pm on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday), for which a special clearing has been arranged at 8:00pm on the same day by the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies.

All the banks are; therefore, advised to keep their designated branches open on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for the government transactions by the NIFT.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also issued instructions to all the tax offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 12:00 midnight on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in the payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR has also instructed the chief commissioners, Inland Revenue (IR) and chief collector Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on June 30, 2021 to the respective branches of the State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account the same towards the collection for June, 2021.