Banks to remain closed for public dealing on July 1

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that the banks will remain closed on July 1, 2021 for public dealing.

A circular issued by the central bank said the SBP will remain closed for public dealing on Thursday July 1, 2021, which would be observed as a bank holiday, enabling the central bank to close its accounts.

It also said all banks / DFIs/ MFBs would; therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date; however, the employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office, as usual.