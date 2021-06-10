Barbie Dolls have come to life, meet real-life Ukrainian Barbie Doll

We now live in a world where Barbie dolls are not just playthings. Barbie dolls have now come alive to become living people.

Valerie Lukyanova of Ukraine is one of those girls who desire to look so much like a Barbie doll. She transforms herself into a living Barbie doll with the help of some makeup.

Besides modelling, Valerie is also a metaphysician, writer, and lecturer. She opened an Instagram account to let people know what happens in her daily life.

As of this writing, Valerie has over 1.1 million followers!