Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club on 1st July when his contract with the ‘Premier League champions’ expires.

Argentina international Sergio Aguero joined Manchester from the Spanish side ‘Atletico Madrid’ in 2011 and went on to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, netting 260 times, because of him they claimed five Premier League titles.

Sergio celebrates his 33rd birthday and said in a news conference, “Barcelona is the best team in the world,”

“And we all know it.

“It was a good decision to join and help the team achieve things. It’s another step and I’m very happy. I hope I can contribute a lot to the club.

“The first thing is to try and play and help the team as much as I can. We are a team, and I will try my best. Hopefully, we can get to the end of the season and be in contention for the important trophies.”

Barca told that the Argentine will sign a two-year contract with a 100 million euro ($122.04 million) buy-out clause.

Sergio is expected to be the first of several arrivals at ‘Camp Nou’ this summer as new president ‘Joan Laporta’ looks to revamp a squad that could only finish third in ‘La Liga’.

Sergio teammate ‘Eric Garcia’ has been heavily linked as a transfer, as have Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum.