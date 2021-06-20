Bilawal Bhutto wishes Father Asif Ali Zardari on Father’s Day

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his best wishes for Father Asif Ali Zardari on Father’s Day on Twitter.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that Asif Ali Zardari spent 12 years in jail for the restoration of democracy.

He also said that Asif Ali Zardari restored the 1973 constitution through the 18th amendment, Asif Ali Zardari also laid the foundation of the Pak-China Economic Corridor.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that Asif Ali Zardari did a lot for poor including the Benazir Income Support program and much more.