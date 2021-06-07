Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Bilawal criticizes govt over Ghotki train accident

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 09:53 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Bilawal Criticizes 'Poor Economic Policies' Of PTI Government

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticizes the government over the Ghotki train accident and said PML-N ministers are “paper tigers” who are lobbying the issue.

Two express trains crashed on Monday in Sindh’s Ghotki and killed over 45 passengers, while more than 100 others have been injured, said police and rescue officials.

Bilal Bhutto also tweeted his condolences for the affected families and stated he’s under immense tremor after the incident.

The Millat Express disrupted and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, confirmed railways officials saying that the smash took place between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.

A rescue operation is underway at the site of the crash and the injured are being shifted to hospitals.

Whereas Bilawal criticizes govt while addressing the National Assembly floor, stated a tragic incident has occurred in Ghotki, as he mourned that a poor person’s life in Pakistan is not safe in traveling through the railways.

“They (government) do political point-scoring even when an incident like these happen,” he said, adding: “I want to convey a message to the affectees of the crash: We stand with you and demand answers from the authorities.”

The PPP chairman also raised questions on why railway accidents were happening constantly during this government’s tenancy, adding they had not answered the questions raised in this regard.

Bilawal stated that this is not the time to point scores but to stand united in the time of need.

Meanwhile, PML-N presented a walkout after Bilawal condemned the party and the speaker did not let former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal take over the floor.

Also Read

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Boris Johnson telephone Imran Khan
6 hours ago
UK’s Boris Johnson expresses condolences to PM Imran Khan, over Ghotki train crash

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation...
NEC target 4.8% GDP
6 hours ago
NEC to target 4.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

A statement from Prime Minister’s office stated on Monday that The National...
parineeti chopra
6 hours ago
Why Parineeti Chopra is not satisfied with her work?

Renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has admitted that she is not satisfied...
Shahnawaz Dhani expressed his desire to take the wicket of Babar Azam
6 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dhani expressed his desire to take the wicket of Babar Azam

‘Shahnawaz Dhani’, a young bowler from ‘Multan Sultans’, expressed his desire to...
chemical factory fire
6 hours ago
Chemical factory fire claims 18 lives, India

A chemical factory fire in the western Indian city of Pune killed...
Chinese birth-control policy
7 hours ago
Chinese birth-control policy could affect Uyghur population, report

Chinese contractual and Chinese birth-control policy could affect the Uyghur population, report...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
20 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...