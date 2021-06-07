Bilawal criticizes govt over Ghotki train accident

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticizes the government over the Ghotki train accident and said PML-N ministers are “paper tigers” who are lobbying the issue.

Two express trains crashed on Monday in Sindh’s Ghotki and killed over 45 passengers, while more than 100 others have been injured, said police and rescue officials.

Bilal Bhutto also tweeted his condolences for the affected families and stated he’s under immense tremor after the incident.

The Millat Express disrupted and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, confirmed railways officials saying that the smash took place between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.

A rescue operation is underway at the site of the crash and the injured are being shifted to hospitals.

Whereas Bilawal criticizes govt while addressing the National Assembly floor, stated a tragic incident has occurred in Ghotki, as he mourned that a poor person’s life in Pakistan is not safe in traveling through the railways.

“They (government) do political point-scoring even when an incident like these happen,” he said, adding: “I want to convey a message to the affectees of the crash: We stand with you and demand answers from the authorities.”

The PPP chairman also raised questions on why railway accidents were happening constantly during this government’s tenancy, adding they had not answered the questions raised in this regard.

Bilawal stated that this is not the time to point scores but to stand united in the time of need.

Meanwhile, PML-N presented a walkout after Bilawal condemned the party and the speaker did not let former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal take over the floor.