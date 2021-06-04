Bilawal Bhutto has demanded the Prime Minister to give an account of COVID response funds received from international organizations.

According to details, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto said that the IMF gave one and a half billion dollars to Pakistan to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Where was that aid spent? he asked.

He also demanded an account of $1.5 billion given by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also asked about the billions of rupees deposited by Pakistanis in the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

“The Prime Minister- has blocked the Auditor General’s report to cover up scams in the funds raised during the Coronavirus outbreak,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the nation would not forgive Imran Khan for the scams in the financial package of trillions of rupees of Coronavirus.

He said that the PTI government had caused irreparable damage to the national economy due to its incompetence and corruption.

Bilawal Terms PTI Regime As Worst Period In History Of Country

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the PTI regime as the worst period in the history of the country.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while sharply criticizing the federal government said that Imran Khan is the only ruler in the world who takes notice of inflation instead of eliminating it.

He said that Imran Khan has so far not been able to do anything other than making accusations, promises and utterances.

The PPP chairman said that covering up the Auditor General’s report on irregularities could not cover up the deeds of Imran Khan’s corrupt government. The real wages of the common man of Pakistan are constantly declining.

Bilawal Bhutto said that he would thwart Imran Khan’s attempt to cover up his incompetence with the coronavirus outbreak.

He further said that the country was facing the worst economic crisis in its history and Imran Khan was busy making allegations against the opposition.