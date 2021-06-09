Double Click 900 x 250

Bilawal ‘rejects’ upcoming Budget 2021-22

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 12:35 am
Bilawal Criticizes 'Poor Economic Policies' Of PTI Government

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday “rejected” the upcoming budget for 2021-22, saying that the “selected prime minister made a selected budget which will not be accepted in any way”.

The PPP chairman strongly criticized the decision of the National Economic Council to allocate a “meager” fund for the health and education sector in the upcoming budget, according to a statement issued by the Bilawal House Media Cell,

He further demanded an increase in the allotted funds so the country could fight the coronavirus pandemic head-on.

“Allocating only Rs30 billion for the health sector in the upcoming budget is preposterous. With this allotment, the PTI government is handing the people over to the epidemic”, stated Chairman PPP.

“By dedicating only 3.3% of the budget to the health sector, it is clear the incompetent PTI government does not consider health as a top priority”, added Bilawal.

The PPP chairman stated that Rs68 billion from the suggested budget was selected to “please PTI’s assembly members”, while “only Rs5 billion have been set aside for epidemic prevention”.

“The unjust and anti-people budget has also allocated only 5.5% of the funding for the education sector”.

He further stated that Imran Khan has made a joke about the nation’s future.

