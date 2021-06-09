Bilawal strongly criticized PTI-led government

In a press release by the PPP media cell on Wednesday, The PPP chairman Bilawal strongly criticized the PTI-led government’s decision of the National Economic Council.

“Imran Khan has made the future of the nation a joke,” quoted Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that the “mafia” working under Imran Khan “claims to focus on development projects that were inaugurated but never completed”.

“Mr. Prime Minister! If the country does not develop by building roads, then why did you increase the development budget by 38%?” he asked.

Bilawal also criticized Imran Khan’s government for “allotting more development budgets for provinces where the PTI government reigns”.

“With this move, Imran khan proved he does not consider himself the prime minister of the entire country,” he said.