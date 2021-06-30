Bilawal vs Qureshi showdown in National Assembly

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi traded heated words during a blaring session of the NA.

After strictly criticizing the government over the budget 2021-22 and accusing the legislative process conducted on Tuesday, the PPP chairperson left the House.

“He spoke a lot about [parliamentary] procedures; I would also like to speak on procedures a bit,” said FM Qureshi after Bilawal and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had spoken.

“Where did he go after making his speech? I want him to return,” he added.

“I would like to ask Bilawal Bhutto to return to his seat; come back to the field and listen to us now,” the foreign minister stated.

The Opposition in the National Assembly made a huge applause when the PPP chairperson, with another lawmaker, returned to their seats.

Later, a war of words exploded between the two leaders when Bhutto took a dig at the foreign minister.

“I would like to request the prime minister to order the ISI to tap Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s phone,” taunted Bhutto. “When he used to be our foreign minister, he ran a campaign around the world to have him be the prime minister, instead of Yousaf Raza Gillani,” he added.

“That is why we sacked him from the post of foreign minister,” added the PPP leader.