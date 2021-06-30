Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Bilawal vs Qureshi showdown in National Assembly

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 07:58 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
bilawal and qureshi

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi traded heated words during a blaring session of the NA.

After strictly criticizing the government over the budget 2021-22 and accusing the legislative process conducted on Tuesday, the PPP chairperson left the House.

“He spoke a lot about [parliamentary] procedures; I would also like to speak on procedures a bit,” said FM Qureshi after Bilawal and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had spoken.

“Where did he go after making his speech? I want him to return,” he added.

“I would like to ask Bilawal Bhutto to return to his seat; come back to the field and listen to us now,” the foreign minister stated.

The Opposition in the National Assembly made a huge applause when the PPP chairperson, with another lawmaker, returned to their seats.

Later, a war of words exploded between the two leaders when Bhutto took a dig at the foreign minister.

“I would like to request the prime minister to order the ISI to tap Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s phone,” taunted Bhutto. “When he used to be our foreign minister, he ran a campaign around the world to have him be the prime minister, instead of Yousaf Raza Gillani,” he added.

“That is why we sacked him from the post of foreign minister,” added the PPP leader.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
3 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
24 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France Arrested
27 mins ago
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France, Arrested

The spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of...
Kareena Kapoor Refugee
28 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21st anniversary of her Bollywood debut movie, Refugee

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
3 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
17 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
24 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...