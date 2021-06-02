Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Billie Eilish drops new music video ‘Lost Cause’

Shariq Tahir

03rd Jun, 2021. 01:19 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish fans are feeling delighted as the pop superstar released her latest music video “Lost Cause” on Wednesday.

In the music video, the Grammy winner is seen with a group of women having party.

“Lost Cause” is the 4th song of her previously announced sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is due on July 30. Previous tracks include the dreamy “My Future,” November’s “Therefore I Am,” and last month’s new anthem “Your Power.”

 

All 3 songs hit top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with “Therefore I Am” reaching No. 2.

The talented singer shared music video of her new track on Instagram.

She captioned the video: “Lost Cause” SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE…we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee…ENJOY LOL.”

 

Billie Eilish made history this past winter when she became the first female artist ever to win Record of the Year at the Grammy two years running.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Angelina Jolie
10 hours ago
Angelina Jolie is ‘bitterly disappointed’ after custody battle

Angelina Jolie is not happy with Brad Pitt following their custody battle....
10 hours ago
“My Vote Is For Nikkah” – Mathira Opposes Malala Yousafzai’s Anti-Marriage Remarks

Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, has expressed her views on...
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram
11 hours ago
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram A Very Happy Birthday With A Lovely Note

Former national cricket team captain Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has penned an...
Brad Pitt
11 hours ago
Brad Pitt says his first priority is his children’s well-being

Brad Pitt opened up about his concern about his children as he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...