Billie Eilish drops new music video ‘Lost Cause’

Billie Eilish fans are feeling delighted as the pop superstar released her latest music video “Lost Cause” on Wednesday.

In the music video, the Grammy winner is seen with a group of women having party.

“Lost Cause” is the 4th song of her previously announced sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is due on July 30. Previous tracks include the dreamy “My Future,” November’s “Therefore I Am,” and last month’s new anthem “Your Power.”

All 3 songs hit top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with “Therefore I Am” reaching No. 2.

The talented singer shared music video of her new track on Instagram.

She captioned the video: “Lost Cause” SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE…we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee…ENJOY LOL.”

Billie Eilish made history this past winter when she became the first female artist ever to win Record of the Year at the Grammy two years running.