Billie Eilish features on Rolling Stones cover

Raba NoorWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 10:37 pm
Billie Eilish

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and the American singer shared multiple pictures from her photoshoot for the cover on Instagram.

More than two million people liked her Instagram post within an hour of sharing her photos and a link to her Rolling Stone interview.

 

The singer talked about her music, personal life, and family in her interview in which her fans think she needed to address some rumors that started swirling after one of her pictures posted on Instagram.

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

