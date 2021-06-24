Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Birds See Magnetic Fields Using Quantum Mechanics, According to New Research

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 12:27 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Birds See Magnetic Fields Using Quantum Mechanics

A protein in birds’ eyes is a magnetic field sensor, which could explain how they navigate the world.

Many birds have a sixth sense. They don’t see dead people; they detect the Earth’s magnetic field, which permits them to return to the same locations year after year during seasonal migration. Scientists are getting closer to understanding the process that our feathered friends use to sense the Earth’s magnetic field, and it includes quantum mechanics in their eyes.

A team lead by researchers from the University of Oldenburg in Germany and Oxford University investigated cryptochrome-4, a protein found in the retinas of birds. For more than two decades, scientists hypothesized that this protein acted as a magnetic sensor in birds, functioning as a small compass pointing the bird in a specific direction.

The protein takes part in chemical reactions that result in varying amounts of new molecules depending on the direction of the Earth’s magnetic field. The neurons of a bird eventually respond to the amount of these chemicals in order to reorient the creature. “But, no one could validate or verify this in the lab,” said Jingjing Xu, a biologist at the University of Oldenburg in Germany.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
7 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
16 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
44 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
53 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
56 mins ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
7 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
16 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
44 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
53 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...