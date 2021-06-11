Double Click 728 x 90
Bizarre websites | See nine most bizarre websites on the internet

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

11th Jun, 2021. 08:42 pm
You’d be wrong if you think you have seen all the weirdness on the internet. Check out the most bizarre websites to ever grace the internet.

While it is fun and informative for the most part, the internet also has its fair share of oddity. If you haven’t stumbled upon any website that seems weird and pointless, well, you are about to.

9 bizarre websites on the internet

  1. Pointer Pointer

Pointer Pointer is probably the most pointless site out there, but it’s one of the best websites to be if you want to waste a few minutes of your time looking at random photos.

This website will load a picture of some people pointing at exactly where the tip of your cursor is. As soon as you move your cursor, the site loads another photo of someone pointing in the same direction.

  1. Patience Is a Virtue

Patience Is a Virtue will show a page loading endlessly, along with texts that tell you to stand by, wait, or be patient. No one knows exactly when it will stop loading and what lies at the end.

  1. Sanger

Once you visit sanger.dk, a cute puppy appears and starts licking your screen. It looks so real that you’d want to take the little pug out of it.

  1. Cat Bounce

If you are more into cats than dogs, you can head over to catbounce.com instead. With it, you can make virtual kitties bounce over your screen by dragging on each.

  1. Rainymood

Everyone would agree that the sound of pouring rain is calming; it helps you relax, focus, and sleep soundly. Thanks to rainymood.com, you can already listen to the drizzles online for free!

  1. Paper Toilet

If you are one of those who find it satisfying to unroll toilet paper, then papertoilet.com is for you.

  1. Feeling Unlucky

Google shows the first ten search results for any query while feelingunlucky.today does the opposite. The website will take you to the last search result once you enter a keyword. Honestly, it’s not as bad as you think.

  1. Pay for Nothing Club

Pay for Nothing Club is an entertainment-based platform where users pay a fee. And what do you get? Well, nothing. Yes, it is a stupid and silly site, but there are tons of people who fell for the trick and made a purchase for nothing.

  1. Ship Your Enemies Glitter

It is annoying to open a card that’s full of glitter, more so if it is an envelope full of that stuff! It’s irksome to receive such, which makes it a perfect present for the people you dislike.

