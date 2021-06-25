Double Click 728 x 90
Blake Lively went crazy after watching the short clip on social media

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 10:11 am
Blake Lively

An American actress, Blake Lively couldn’t hold herself as she praised the short dance clip which went viral on social media.

A dance video became viral on the internet a few days ago. Lively shared an insanely cute reaction after seeing the brief clip on social media since it carried her back to her childhood.

Four people dancing in the video. Members of the Backstreet Boys, AJ McLean and Nick Carter, are shown learning the renowned Bye Bye Bye dance techniques from Joey Fatone and Lance Bass of NSYNC.

Lance released the video on his Instagram a few days ago. The video set the fire on Instagram and on all social media sites, the video has received millions of views. Blake Lively is one of the boy band’s millions of fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass)

Taking to her Instagram handle Blake shared the video saying, “True story: I watched this until Instagram finally interrupted me by pausing the video,” she wrote. “Because even they knew it was too much for me to handle in one go …”

Blake Lively couldnt control after seeing this dance video

Blake Lively also informed her fans that her husband Ryan Reynolds had shared the video with her. “Also, a genuine storey,” she says at the bottom of the video. This was sent to me by my husband. He comprehends the significance. He is blessed by God.”

