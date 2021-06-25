Double Click 728 x 90
Board of Secondary Education Karachi issues Timetable for classes 9, 10 examination

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 01:02 am
exams

Board of Secondary Education Karachi – BSEK has proclaimed a timetable for classes 9 and 10 exams.

The exams will start on July 5. The science group exams will be steered in the morning, while general group papers will be held in the evening shift.

“The science group papers will start at 9 in the morning and end at11am. General group papers will start at 2:30 pm.” Stated Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali

Whereas according to a schedule issued by the Government of Sindh College Education Department, the intermediate exams will begin from July 26 across the province.

Similarly, the matriculation exams will begin on July 5. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken after the HSC-II examinations and valuation.

On the contrary, the practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes will be conducted after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their grounds.

Furthermore, students who fail to clear examinations will be granted passing marks in optional subjects and further marking of obligatory subjects would be made as per the numbers gained in elective papers.

 

