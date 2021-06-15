Double Click 728 x 90
‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face’ Susan Sarandon praises her co-star

Hina Masood

15th Jun, 2021. 11:32 am
Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon, a legendary Hollywood actress, talks about her experience working with Brad Pitt in Thelma & Louise.

During an interview with Extra, the 74-year-old Stepmom star discussed the 1991 picture and how the heartthrob wowed her with his good looks and engaging attitude.

“When I saw the film, the part that really impressed me, in addition to his good looks and great body, was his sense of humor because he really fleshed that part out in a way that wasn’t necessarily in the script,” said the Little Women star.

“I thought, ‘Ah, this guy’s interesting, you know, he’s not just a really gorgeous face.’ He took it as a character part and as we can see from his career, he really continued to push the envelope in ways that he really didn’t have to when you look like that,” she said.

