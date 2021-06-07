Double Click 728 x 90
British Academy TV Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ wins

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 06:29 pm
I May Destroy You

In a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent to racism, ‘I May Destroy You’ won two main prizes at the British Academy Television Awards.

London – In a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent to racism, ‘I May Destroy You’ won two main prizes at the British Academy Television Awards. Creator and star of the drama Michaela Coel won the best actress prize. The series is about a woman dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault and was named the best miniseries.

The award won by Coel was dedicated to the show’s director of intimacy, Ita O’Brien, “for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about the abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process.”

At the live ceremony on Sunday with a limited, socially distanced audience, Paul Mescal was named best actor for the Irish love story ‘Normal People’. Rakie Ayola won the best-supporting actress trophy for ‘Anthony’, a drama based on the death of a Black British teenager in a racist attack in 2005. The best supporting actor award was won by Malachi Kirby for ‘Small Axe’, a series about Britain’s West Indian community from the 1960s to 1980s and directed by Steve McQueen.

Inspired by the true story of long-time British residents from the Caribbean threatened with deportation by the government, the TV series ‘Sitting in Limbo’ was named the best single drama. BAFTA for best drama series was won by thriller ‘Save Me Too’.

Chosen by the public, dance troupe Diversity’s tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ was named the must-see moment of the year. The routine drew both praise and thousands of complaints to the broadcasting regulator. It included a man in police uniform kneeling on another dancer.

While thanking the supporters, troupe member Ashley Banjo said people who complained about the routine “showed the truth.” He said, “You showed exactly why this performance, this moment, was necessary.”

