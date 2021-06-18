British Airways plane collapse at the Heathrow airport

A British Airways plane underwent a nose gear failure on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport.

Airport emergency crews hurried to the scene after the Boeing 787 nose collapsed. The degree of the Plane damage has not been determined.

Photos show the plane with its nose on the ground and cracked landing gear while a stair car stands by.

The incident occurred when the plane was being laden for a morning flight to Frankfurt, Germany. It had flown in from Moscow two days back.

Concerns have been raised about a possible safety issue, which could lead to other 787s being beached for inspections.

“A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on the stand. As a freighter-only aircraft there were no passengers on board,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.”