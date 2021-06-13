Double Click 728 x 90
‘British public loved Meghan and Harry’ says Thomas Markle

Raba Noor

13th Jun, 2021. 10:18 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, stated that Meghan and Prince Harry made a huge mistake by leaving the British Royal family.

In a recent interview, Meghan Markle’s estranged father said that stepping down from their roles was a big mistake because the British public loved them.

He believes Meghan and Harry are not on the right track, and he is unsure of their ultimate plans.

“Leaving the royals [is the pair’s biggest mistake] because that was what she married into. That is what was explained to her,” Thomas Markle stated

He added, “The people of England loved her and loved Harry and they were the stars. And everybody loved them in England.”

Thomas’s comments came just a few days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child.

The couple’s daughter was born in the United States where they moved to after parting their ways with the royal family.

