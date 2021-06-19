Double Click 728 x 90
Britney Spears Says She Don’t Know Whether She will Ever Perform Again

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 11:01 pm
Britney Spears

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform again, as she has not performed in public since late 2018.

She is under a court-ordered conservatorship, made the statement in a video post on her Instagram page where she answered three questions that she said had been posed by her fans.

 

 

She said, “Am I ready to take the stage again? Will, I ever take the stage again,”

She added, “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now, I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So,”

Her comments follow frequent requests by fans for encouragement that she is well amid growing conspiracy theories that she is being kept against her will and is sending mysterious messages for help through her prolific Instagram posts.

They also come a week ahead of her plans to address the Los Angeles court overseeing the conservatorship that has managed her personal and business affairs since her mental health breakdown in 2008.

Britney on Thursday did not speak about the conservatorship however she answered two other questions that she said fans had asked her.

The first one was about her favorite business trip (to Italy where she stayed with designer Donatella Versace.)

The second one was about her shoe size (a size 7.)

She last performed in public in October 2018 at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, at the end of her “Piece of Me” world tour.

 

 

