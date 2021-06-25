Double Click 728 x 90
Britney Spears speaks out after the startling conservatorship testimony

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 12:53 pm
Britney Spears

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram just hours after giving a stunning testimony in court, in which she lashed out at her father over her controversial guardianship.

The singer apologized to her fans for pretending to be alright in a lengthy Instagram statement.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the singer wrote.

“That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how [expletive] a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week  … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

 

She went on saying, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m OK has actually helped.”

” I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚‍♀️🦄 !!!!!”

