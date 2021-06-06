BTS ‘Butter’ breaks YouTube records for 24 hours Views

The Korean band broke their own record of most YouTube views in the first 24-hours of the release with English-language single “Butter,” hitting approximately 113 million views.

Previously BTS holds the record with their 2020 single “Dynamite,” their first entirely in English. That video gained 101.1 million in its first 24 hours.

BTS’ “Butter” was released on YouTube on Thursday, May 21, and has been propelled towards new heights by the group’s devoted fans, ARMY.

Speaking of the impending show, Suga admitted Friday that “for every song, the first performance always makes you anxious.”

“The Billboard Awards are of course a very significant, important, and meaningful stage for us,” he said. “The fact that we were nominated in four categories is not easy, of course. It’s a great honor,” he said. “It’s been a year since ‘Dynamite’ was released, and I think this shows that the song is still being loved by a lot of people, and that makes us really happy.”