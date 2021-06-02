Buckingham Palace’s racist hiring policy reveal in documents

The debate of the Palace being extremely racist has been fueled once again as unearthed documents suggest that “coloured immigrants or foreigners” were banned from clerical or other roles in Palace till the 1960s.

According to documents gained by Private Newspaper, Buckingham Palace “negotiated controversial clauses”, which continue to remain the same to this day, “exempting the Queen and her household from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination”.

Whereas the documents showed how the Queen’s chief financial manager, in 1968, told civil servants that “it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreigners” to work in positions of clerical roles in the royal household.

Records further showed that the racist practice ended in the 1990s as people from ethnic minority backgrounds were being employed.

It is to notice that this revelation comes in the backdrop of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement on the racism in the Royal family, in their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, that the Palace was racist against their then-unborn son Archie.