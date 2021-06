Budget 2021-21: PSDP Highlights

The federal government in Budget 2021-21 has broadcasted an Rs2.1 trillion disbursement for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), with Rs900 billion set aside for federal and Rs1.235 trillion for provincial development programs.

Aviation Division – Rs3,558.2 million

Board of Investment – Rs80 million

Cabinet Division – Rs46,155 million

Climate Change Division – Rs14,327 million

Commerce Division – Rs1,613 million

Communication Division (other than NHA) – Rs451.32 million

Defense Division – Rs1,977.63 million

Defense Production Division – Rs1,745 million

Establishment Division – Rs800 million

Federal Education and Professional Training Division – Rs9,700 million

Higher Education Commission (HEC) – Rs42,450 million

Finance Division – Rs123,131 million

Housing and Working Division – Rs24,211.5 million

Human Rights Division – Rs279 million

Industries and Production Division – Rs2,916 million

Information and Broadcasting Division – Rs1,899 million

Information Technology and Telecom Division -Rs9,361.05

Inter-Provincial Coordination Division – Rs3,734.73 million

Interior Division – Rs2,1048.71 million

Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division – Rs69,959.9 million

Law and Justice Division – Rs6,027.35 million

Maritime Affairs Division – Rs4,461 million

Narcotics Control Division – Rs489.39 million

National Food Security and Research Division – Rs12,017 million

National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division – Rs21,722 million

National Culture and Heritage Division – Rs125.9 million

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission – Rs27,000 million

Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority – Rs200 million

Petroleum Division – Rs2,349.5 million

Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division – Rs19,245.5 million

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division – Rs589.9 million

Railway Division – Rs30,025.6 million

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division – Rs493 million

Revenue Division – Rs4,025.06 million

Science and Technology Research Division – Rs8,341 million

SUPARCO- Rs7,368.86 million

Water Resource Division – Rs103,472.69 million

National Highway Authority – Rs113,750 million

NTDC/PEPCO – Rs69,485 million

COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme – Rs5000 million

Viability Gap Fund (VGF) – Rs61,500 million

SDGs supplementary fund – Rs 22,000 million

The federal government so far in Budget 2021-21 has announced many development schemes and programs for all the sectors in Pakistan.