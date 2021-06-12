Budget 2021-22: Bilawal terms budget an ‘economic attack on Pakistanis’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday predestined the budget proposed by the federal government a day before, labeling it an “economic attack on Pakistanis”.

The PPP chairman, in a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, said PTI would not be allowed to “play with the nation’s future”, swearing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan “to conduct an economic massacre of the people.”

Bilawal called PM Imran Khan was “deaf, dumb, and blind” to the dilemma of the regular citizen.

“The year might have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man’s house is still being deprived of necessities,” Stated Chairman PPP.

Convicting PM Imran Khan for his “lack of empathy towards the underprivileged”, Bilawal said through the budget 2021-22, the PM had made his “enmity” towards the deprived people clear.

“He has exposed his anti-people agenda with the new budget,” he said.

“People are now retaliating because they are aware of the puppet prime minister’s empty promises, they know it is Imran Khan’s habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to provide relief to the common man.”Added Bilawal.

Highlighting how the facts tell a different story, Bilawal said that an anti-people budget “was expected” from the PTI government.

“If the inflation rate, unemployment, and poverty figures have been historic during Imran Khan’s tenure, how can the budget be public [friendly]?” Bilawal questioned.