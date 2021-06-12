Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Budget 2021-22: Bilawal terms budget an ‘economic attack on Pakistanis’

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 07:36 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
bilawal press conference

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday predestined the budget proposed by the federal government a day before, labeling it an “economic attack on Pakistanis”.

The PPP chairman, in a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, said PTI would not be allowed to “play with the nation’s future”, swearing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan “to conduct an economic massacre of the people.”

Bilawal called PM Imran Khan was “deaf, dumb, and blind” to the dilemma of the regular citizen.

“The year might have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man’s house is still being deprived of necessities,” Stated Chairman PPP.

Convicting PM Imran Khan for his “lack of empathy towards the underprivileged”, Bilawal said through the budget 2021-22, the PM had made his “enmity” towards the deprived people clear.

“He has exposed his anti-people agenda with the new budget,” he said.

“People are now retaliating because they are aware of the puppet prime minister’s empty promises, they know it is Imran Khan’s habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to provide relief to the common man.”Added Bilawal.

Highlighting how the facts tell a different story, Bilawal said that an anti-people budget “was expected” from the PTI government.

“If the inflation rate, unemployment, and poverty figures have been historic during Imran Khan’s tenure, how can the budget be public [friendly]?”  Bilawal questioned.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of 'Pathan' From June 21
33 mins ago
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of ‘Pathan’ From June 21

Shahrukh Khan is all set to resume his shooting of Pathan. He...
PSL 2021
39 mins ago
PSL 2021: PSL History created by Islamabad United

Karachi: Islamabad United became the first team in the Pakistan Super League...
Karachi-rain
1 hour ago
Impact of monsoon season, advisory by PMD

In a monsoon viewpoint advisory for the entire country, the PMD said...
rain in karachi
1 hour ago
Sindh to get more than usual rainfall this monsoon season except Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other...
COVID-19: Super Infectious New Delta Variant Raises Concerns
2 hours ago
Covid-19: Is there is any limit for variants to get much worse?

It is very clear that we are now dealing with a virus...
A shark riddle evolving for millions of years, still a mystery
3 hours ago
A mystery of shark’s extinction evolving for millions of years

Humans were not involved in the largest shark attack in history. A...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of 'Pathan' From June 21
33 mins ago
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of ‘Pathan’ From June 21

Shahrukh Khan is all set to resume his shooting of Pathan. He...
PSL 2021
39 mins ago
PSL 2021: PSL History created by Islamabad United

Karachi: Islamabad United became the first team in the Pakistan Super League...
Karachi-rain
1 hour ago
Impact of monsoon season, advisory by PMD

In a monsoon viewpoint advisory for the entire country, the PMD said...
rain in karachi
1 hour ago
Sindh to get more than usual rainfall this monsoon season except Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other...