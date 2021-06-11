Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Budget 2021-22: Govt proposes tax on non-filer power consumers

Shahnawaz Akhter

11th Jun, 2021. 08:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Budget 2021

KARACHI: The government has announced imposition of tax on the domestic electricity consumers who are not on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

Through the Finance Bill, 2021, the threshold of monthly electricity bill has been reduced from Rs75,000 to Rs25,000 for the purpose of levying withholding tax at the rate of 7.5 per cent.

However, this tax will not be applied on persons who filed their annual income tax returns and are on the ATL issued by the Federal Board of Revenue.

Other revenue measures in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 proposed through the Finance Bill, 2001 included introduction of a special regime for the export of services at par with the export of goods that will be taxed at one per cent under the final tax regime.

The bill proposed to eliminate block taxation of property income and shift to the normal tax regime. It also proposed reduction in block taxation on the capital gains on the disposal of immoveable properties if gain exceeds Rs20 million.

Besides, reduction in the block taxation on interest income, if it exceeds Rs5 million is also proposed. The government also proposed to expand the scope of withholding tax collection from the supply chain below manufacturers and importers of specified sectors.

The bill proposed to tax profit on the debt component of GP fund and other such funds. The finance bill also proposed to withdraw personal income tax exemptions.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Budget 2021
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: No excise duty on cars up to 850cc, sales tax reduced

KARACHI: The government in the Federal Budget 2021/22 announced to abolish the...
Budget 2021/22
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Tax-free Border Sustenance Markets proposed

KARACHI: The federal government has proposed the establishment of Border Sustenance Markets...
Budget 2021
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Govt abolishes withholding tax from banking transactions

KARACHI: The government has abolished the withholding tax on cash withdrawal from...
Rupee against Dollar
4 hours ago
Rupee strengthens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 18 paisas against the US dollar on Friday,...
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021
5 hours ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Budget 2021-22 Reduced tax on cars
5 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Tax To Be Reduced On vehicles smaller than 850 cc

In the federal budget 2021-22, being presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Budget 2021
8 mins ago
Budget 2021/22: Reduction in capital gains tax to attract foreign investment

KARACHI: The Federal Budget FY22 has proposed reduction in the capital gains...
PSL 2021 Live score: Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates
24 mins ago
PSL 2021 Live Score: Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates

PSL 2021 Live Score: Islamabad United will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators...
bilawal-shahbaz togather
25 mins ago
Opposition leaders decides to give govt ‘tough time’, insists on not letting budget pass

Opposition leaders, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
Bizarre websites
37 mins ago
Bizarre websites | See nine most bizarre websites on the internet

You’d be wrong if you think you have seen all the weirdness...