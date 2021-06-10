Double Click 728 x 90
Budget 2021-22: PM Imran summons special cabinet meeting

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 12:32 am
Budget 2021-22

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is all set to present the federal Budget 2021-22 on June 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan has beckoned a special session of the federal cabinet tomorrow (Friday).

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will brief the bureau on budget dispensing, revenue target, budget deficiency, and other significant issues identified with FY budget 2021-22.

He will introduce budget papers and finance bill 2021 in the bureau meeting. The special bureau meeting will give an endorsement for the government financial plan and money bill 2021.

As per sources, the federal cabinet will settle on an official conclusion with respect to the expansion in salaries of government workers. The bureau meeting will likewise give an endorsement for endowment on utility stores and power for the current year.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will disclose the administrative spending plan 2021-22 with an absolute cost of Rs8 trillion tomorrow (Friday).

Sources handed off that the public authority has proposed Rs1,330 bn guard distribution with Rs3,105 bn to be reserved for interest installments. (GDP) development target has been set at 4.8 percent in the Budget 2021-22.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) charge assortment focus for the impending monetary year will be set at Rs5,829 bn, they said, adding the public authority has projected fare focus at $26.80 bn while import at $55.30 bn.

The public authority will pitch the current record shortage focus at $2.30 bn in the spending plan 2021-22 while unfamiliar settlements at $31.30 bn. It intends to reserve Rs994 bn for different awards while Rs501 bn for endowments.

