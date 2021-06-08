Double Click 728 x 90
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

Roman Ahmed

09th Jun, 2021. 12:05 am
budget

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before the provincial assembly on June 14 with an anticipated increase of 10 percent in salaries and pensions of the government workers.

The striking features of the Punjab budget, other than a rise in the salaries, the major development outlay-Annual Development Plan (ADP)- for the province will be set at Rs480 billion for the next fiscal year.

An aggregate of Rs265 billion would be reserved for the continuous undertakings while Rs130 billion would be saved for new elevated plans. An advancement financial plan of Rs62 billion is reserved for Lahore development projects.

The home department Punjab would get Rs1.90 billion for advancement projects, Rs78 billion would be reserved for particular medical services, and Rs60 billion for widespread health inclusion under the health care coverage program.

For other elevate projects, Rs1.23 billion would be reserved for the foundation of health office in region settle Gujranwala, while Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat University, and DHQ Gujrat would get assets of Rs350 million.

The Institute of Cardiology Multan has sought funds of Rs700 million while PKLI requested Rs1 billion for its specific medical services unit in the financial plan 2021-22.

Previously in a report, it was noticed that 35% of the improvement supports will be reserved for the inspiring projects in South Punjab.

The spending plan 2021-22 conveys a proposition of Rs10.24 billion to be reserved for advanced education and Rs1 billion for a specialized curriculum.Rs58.24 billion will be earmarked for water supply and sewerage projects, Rs44 billion for irrigation projects, and Rs23 billion for agriculture development.

The provincial government has also proposed a budget of Rs28 billion for transport projects, Rs18.86 billion for governance and information technology projects, Rs12.88 billion on energy projects, and Rs32 billion for urban development projects.

