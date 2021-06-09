Budget 2021-22: Sindh to allocate Rs 3bn for Public transport in Karachi

Sindh government has decided to assign more than Rs3 billion for the obtaining of new buses in Karachi in the provincial budget 2021-22.

The provincial government has decided to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the upcoming budget. Around 24 billion rupees distribution is proposed for the schemes, stated sources.

The budget plan would have water supply and street development projects for the port city.

In the provincial budget plan, allotments have been made for the plans in Lyari, Malir, Baldia Town, Keamari, and the District Central.

The spending proposition remembered 20% addition in pensions of the public authority representatives, while 20% expansion in benefits is likewise expected in the new Sindh financial plan.

The salaries are also expected to be upgraded by the compensation sizes of the workers.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who holds the arrangement of provincial finance also, will present on June 15 the provincial budget plan in Sindh Assembly for the monetary year 2021-22.