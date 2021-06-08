Double Click 728 x 90
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 12:28 am
Murad Ali Shah

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the provincial budget  2021-22

Around 24 billion rupees allocation is proposed for the schemes, added sources.

The budget 2021-22 would have water supply and road construction projects for the port city.

In the provincial budget, distributions have been made for the development schemes in Lyari, Malir, Baldia Town, Keamari, and the District Central.

The budget applications included a 20 percent increment in salaries of the government employees, while a 20% increase in pensions is also predictable in the new Sindh budget.

The salaries are likewise expected to be improved by the compensation sizes of the workers.

The new monetary year’s financial plan proposes an Rs three billion assignment for the acquisition of transports for Karachi.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who likewise holds the finance portfolio of Sindh, will introduce the spending plan on June 15.

