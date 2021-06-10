Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil ‘Azadi Cards’ for senior citizens

The Sindh government will likely declare a relief package for senior citizens in the forthcoming provincial budget 2021-22.

The government will publicize the issuance of the ‘Senior Citizen Azadi Card’ to the province’s senior citizens. Around 300 million rupees distribution is proposed for the Senior Citizen Azadi Card in the 2021-22 budget.

The citizens having 60 or above age will be permitted for the issuance of the welfare card.

The Sindh government will sign an arrangement with NADRA for issuance of Azadi Card to senior citizens of Sindh, stated by sources.

Separately, the provincial government will allocate Rs150 million for Darul Aman and Rs500 million for old age homes.

The budget proposals also included a 20 percent increase in salaries of the government employees, while a 20 pct upsurge in pensions is also predictable in the new Sindh budget. The salaries are also probable to be boosted according to the pay scales of the employees.