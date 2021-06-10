Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil ‘Azadi Cards’ for senior citizens

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 11:54 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PTI Govt To Present Rs 8,000 Billion Budget For 2021-22 on June 11

The Sindh government will likely declare a relief package for senior citizens in the forthcoming provincial budget 2021-22.

The government will publicize the issuance of the ‘Senior Citizen Azadi Card’ to the province’s senior citizens. Around 300 million rupees distribution is proposed for the Senior Citizen Azadi Card in the 2021-22 budget.

The citizens having 60 or above age will be permitted for the issuance of the welfare card.

The Sindh government will sign an arrangement with NADRA for issuance of Azadi Card to senior citizens of Sindh, stated by sources.

Separately, the provincial government will allocate Rs150 million for Darul Aman and Rs500 million for old age homes.

The budget proposals also included a 20 percent increase in salaries of the government employees, while a 20 pct upsurge in pensions is also predictable in the new Sindh budget. The salaries are also probable to be boosted according to the pay scales of the employees. 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday
49 mins ago
Punjab decided blocking SIM cards of people who are against getting vaccinated

The Punjab government has finally decided to block SIM cards of people...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss & elected to field vs Lahore Qalandars
52 mins ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar set 171-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

Tim David's made 64 runs from 36 balls helped Lahore set a...
national assembly Pakistan
1 hour ago
NA passes Election Act Amendment Bill, overseas Pakistanis granted voting right

The National Assembly (NA) has passed the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020...
Budget 2021-22
1 hour ago
Budget 2021-22: PM Imran summons special cabinet meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is all set to present the federal...
Chinese Government
1 hour ago
India asks Chinese Government to allow Indian Citizens to travel to China

India asked the Chinese Government to allow Indian citizens to travel to...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss & elected to field vs Lahore Qalandars
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars at 42/4 after 10 overs vs Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars batsmen struggled against Peshawar Zalmi's pace attack and ended up...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday
49 mins ago
Punjab decided blocking SIM cards of people who are against getting vaccinated

The Punjab government has finally decided to block SIM cards of people...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss & elected to field vs Lahore Qalandars
52 mins ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar set 171-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

Tim David's made 64 runs from 36 balls helped Lahore set a...
national assembly Pakistan
1 hour ago
NA passes Election Act Amendment Bill, overseas Pakistanis granted voting right

The National Assembly (NA) has passed the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020...
Budget 2021-22
1 hour ago
Budget 2021-22: PM Imran summons special cabinet meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is all set to present the federal...