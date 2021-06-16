Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

California Became First US State To Lift Pandemic Restrictions

muzzamil mehboob

16th Jun, 2021. 02:11 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
California Became First US State To Lift Pandemic Restrictions

California was the first state in the US to have imposed lockdown with strict restrictions 15 months ago. Recently on Tuesday, they celebrated the “reopening day” after almost all the restrictions were lifted.

People who are vaccinated will enjoy the luxury of taking off their masks in the nation’s richest and most populous state. But still, there will be exceptions for locations including public transport, schools and hospitals.

“Finally we are here, June 15, to turn the page, to move beyond capacity limits… move beyond social distancing and physical distancing,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, at a ceremony to mark “the full reopening of the California economy.”

The reopening of the state was decided around two months ago. And this opening represents a dramatic improvement in fortunes for California.

The state acted with extreme precautions at the start of the pandemic but the situations worsened last winter as it became the US COVID-19 epicentre.

“There was a point, not too many months ago in January when… we had run out of body bags in parts of southern California,” Newsom reminded a small crowd outside Los Angeles´ famous Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

“We saw way more death than we´d ever like to see — we held way too many hands because families were not able to come into the unit,” said nurse Helen Cordova, the first Californian to get a vaccine dose last December.

Since the vaccination drive started in California, it delivered 40.5 million doses – 16 million more than the rest of the states. It has ranked lowest among the US states with a low positivity rate.

However, the early and broad limitations imposed by the overwhelmingly Democratic state prompted harsh criticism, notably from Republicans and many business owners who sought a speedier reopening.

“This was a state that was guided by science, by data, by facts, by observed evidence, not ideology,” said a maskless Newsom.

“A lot of the politics took shape unfortunately as it relates to mask-wearing, as relates to the vaccination programs,” he added.

California has a population of 40 million. It contributes almost 15pc to the GDP of the US.

The governor of California, Gavin Christopher Newsom, pointed out that the state has generated 38pc of all the new jobs across the nation in April.

“We´re the tentpole of the American economy in terms of its taking on the recovery. And that´s because of our health interventions — not despite them,” he said.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Lina Khan: Pakistani-American Picked Up For Top Post In US
1 hour ago
Lina Khan: Pakistani-American Picked Up For Top Post In US

US President Joe Biden has nominated American-Pakistani Lina Khan to head the...
Gaza Once Again Under Attack Right After Naftali Takes Charge As Israeli PM
3 hours ago
Gaza Once Again Under Attack Right After Naftali Takes Charge As Israeli PM

Gaza once again under attack just days after Naftali Bennett took over...
15 hours ago
US-Russia: ‘Critically important’ alliance

The Us President Joe Biden seeks ‘ US- Russia predictable and stable...
xi jinping
16 hours ago
Beijing accuses Nato of overstressing ‘China threat theory’

Beijing accuses Nato of exaggerating the threat from China and “creating confrontation”,...
Dubai tourism
16 hours ago
Dubai Tourism: Officials seek new source markets to drive tourism recovery

Dubai Tourism chief executive, Issam Kazim, said he hopes that new markets...
saudi school
21 hours ago
Pakistan strongly condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militia’s drone attacks that struck...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

7 National Assembly Members Barred From Entering Parliament House Premises
4 mins ago
7 National Assembly Members Barred From Entering Parliament House Premises

The Speaker of the National Assembly took action on the commotion in...
Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro; check out price, specs and more
27 mins ago
Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro; check out price, specs and more

The Realme Watch 2 is priced at 54.99 Euros, while the Realme...
Cartelisation making milk expensive
1 hour ago
Cartelisation making milk expensive in Karachi: CCP

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has found the prima facie...
SAPM Dr Faisal Briefs Regarding Vaccine Shortage In Country
1 hour ago
SAPM Dr Faisal Briefs Regarding Vaccine Shortage In Country

Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, said...