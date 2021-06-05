Canadian firms donate ₹354cr for India’s fight against Covid-19

Canadian firms have contributed 59 million Canadian {dollars} (354 crores) to India in provides to assist within the devastating second wave of India’s Covid-19 pandemic that’s sweeping by means of the nation.

The Canada-India Business Council C-IBC stated in an announcement issued on Friday that their members “have made generous financial contributions and provided supplies in excess of $58,822,150.”

“Canadian dollars (approximately ₹354 crores). We are grateful for the continuous support, ongoing initiatives, and generosity of our members in helping the people of India”.

The statement also noted “in the last few weeks, infection rates were starting to decline across many states as vaccination rates are increasing rapidly”

“There were still many areas that are experiencing devastating caseloads and are still in crisis mode.”

In mild of those circumstances, C-IBC “is continuing to support relief efforts in supporting the people of India”.

The C-IBC’s president Victor Thomas said, “India-Canada economic corridor stepped up and have been very supportive”.

Funds were donated primarily through the Canadian Red Cross, while some companies sent medical supplies that were immediately required during the crisis.

Thomas said the cumulative contribution was “not insignificant” and Canadian companies wanted to send out the message, “we’re there and we’re supportive” in the context of doing their bit to assist India during a critical phase.

According to C-IBC the donations have “helped set up temporary Covid-19 hospitals, supply hospital beds, medical oxygen, lifesaving medicine, provide personal protective equipment (PPE), emergency care for migrants, and implement infection control activities in communities across India”.