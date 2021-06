Cardi B’s family of three, including her husband Offset, will be growing shortly!

On Sunday, at the 2021 BET Awards, the rapper flaunted her protruding belly, confirming that she and her hubby are expecting their second child.

Following the star-studded night’s major announcement of her baby, the rap queen took to Instagram to share photographs from her maternity session with the caption “#2! @offsetyrn.”

Kulture Kiari Cephus, the couple’s daughter, was born in 2018.