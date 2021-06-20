Centre has a liking for Punjab, KP CMs because they ‘remain silent’: Murtaza Wahab

Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the Sindh government, claimed on Sunday that the federal government preferred the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because they “stay silent.”

“They like ‘mute’ people like Usman Buzdar. They like KP CM because he remains silent,” Wahab said, at a press conference in Karachi.

The Sindh government spokesperson said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is not liked by the federal government as he “does not remain quiet”.

He added that if Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah raises his voice, it is “a good thing”.

Wahab also slammed the federal government for the allocations made in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The law minister said that schemes for KP, Balochistan and Punjab are visible in the PSDP allocation but Sindh, “which fuels the country’s economy, does not even have the allocation for a single project in the programme”.

“Sindh is not given its rights [but] Sindh cannot be ignored,” said Wahab.

Wahab also slammed Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry for his statement on the audit of Sindh. Chaudhry had said that the Centre would carry out the audit of the funds given to Sindh by the federal government.

“You are not doing us any favours by giving us money. It is not your father’s money, this is our constitutional right,” Wahab said. He added that the federal ministers had “no idea” what it is they have to do and were only able to give statements.

“Local governments completed their terms only in Sindh,” Wahab said.