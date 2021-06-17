Double Click 728 x 90
CEO Satya Nadella appointed as a Chairman of Microsoft

Shariq Tahir

17th Jun, 2021. 12:22 pm
CEO Satya Nadella appointed as Chairman of Microsoft

Microsoft nominated CEO Satya Nadella as chairman of its board in a unanimous vote on Wednesday, making him the company’s chairman and CEO for the first time in two decades.

Microsoft pulled Satya Nadella from the company’s Cloud and Enterprise unit in 2014 to take over as CEO, and Nadella utilized his time in the position to help the firm grow into one of the most famous and valuable in the world.

His selection as chairman reflects the company’s confidence in Nadella’s leadership.

Microsoft said, “In this role, Satya Nadella will lead the work to set the agenda for the board, leveraging his deep understanding of the business to elevate the right strategic opportunities and identify key risks and mitigation approaches for the board’s review.”

Microsoft’s stock has increased by more than 600%, making it the world’s second most valuable firm, trailing only Apple. With almost 1.6 million shares of Microsoft stock, Nadella is one of the company’s most recognizable individual shareholders.

on the other hand, The foremost browser makers Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla have joined hands “to establish a common browser extension platform” and also have a “common vision” on extensions.

According to the details, these tech giants “plan to specify, standardize or coordinate around extension signing or delivery,” while still making it easier for developers to write the tools with a “common core of functionality, APIs, and permissions.

