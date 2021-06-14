Charming photo of Imran Abbas with Marina Khan, Shehnaz Sheikh goes viral

A charming photo of Pakistan showbiz industry actor Imran Abbas with senior actress Marina Khan and Shehnaz Sheikh has gone viral on social media.

Imran Abbas took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of him along with Marina Khan and Shehnaz Sheikh.

Take a look at his post:

Sharing the photo, Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor wrote, “What a memorable moment to be with the two icons together.”

“The ladies who wrote their names in the history of Pakistani drama through their unmatched performances in “Ankahi”, “Tanhaiyyan” and “Dhoop Kinaray” in every true sense.” he added

“The two living legends , the two powerhouse of talent Shehnaz Sheikh and Marina Khan.” he further wrote