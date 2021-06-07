Double Click 728 x 90
Check out the latest BTS retro-inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa

Raba Noor

07th Jun, 2021. 10:31 pm
BTS Festa 2021

BTS K-pop band has unveiled a new photo collection in support of their ongoing virtual event, the 2021 Festa.

All of the photos have a behind-the-scenes theme and include footage from the sets of BTS’s upcoming performances.

Take a look:

Earlier, BTS had achieved another big milestone by generating a massive amount of views within 24 hours on the release of their song ‘’Butter’’.

Within 20 hours of its release, the song had crossed a total of 134,203,316 views, making it the quickest music video in YouTube history to do so.

