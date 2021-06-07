Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Chemical factory fire claims 18 lives, India

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 12:34 am
Double Click 160 x 600
chemical factory fire

A chemical factory fire in the western Indian city of Pune killed 18 people, police said Monday.

The police said 20 people had survived the flash of fire and the burned bodies of all those killed had been recovered. An inquiry has been ordered by the district management.

The fire was at a plant where chemical manufacturer SVS Aqua Technologies makes products including hand sanitizers, local media reported.

Footage shared on social media showed a thick cloud of smoke wafting out as fire teams fought the blaze in the chemical factory fire.

 India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter.

modi tweet

His office said the next of families of these killed would receive 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,750) from a relief fund, and people who were wounded would receive 50,000 Indian rupees. SVS Aqua Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Boris Johnson telephone Imran Khan
6 hours ago
UK’s Boris Johnson expresses condolences to PM Imran Khan, over Ghotki train crash

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation...
Chinese birth-control policy
7 hours ago
Chinese birth-control policy could affect Uyghur population, report

Chinese contractual and Chinese birth-control policy could affect the Uyghur population, report...
Crypto Crash Bitcoin and others price dropped
8 hours ago
China Cracks Down on Bitcoin, Blocking Several Cryptographic Accounts

A swing of cryptographic accounts related accounts on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform...
Maharashtra’s Pune fire
10 hours ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
UK dating apps
11 hours ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
11 hours ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
21 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...