Chemical factory fire claims 18 lives, India

A chemical factory fire in the western Indian city of Pune killed 18 people, police said Monday.

The police said 20 people had survived the flash of fire and the burned bodies of all those killed had been recovered. An inquiry has been ordered by the district management.

The fire was at a plant where chemical manufacturer SVS Aqua Technologies makes products including hand sanitizers, local media reported.

Footage shared on social media showed a thick cloud of smoke wafting out as fire teams fought the blaze in the chemical factory fire.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter.

His office said the next of families of these killed would receive 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,750) from a relief fund, and people who were wounded would receive 50,000 Indian rupees. SVS Aqua Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.