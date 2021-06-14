Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour

Suhaib Ahmed

14th Jun, 2021. 08:46 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour

According to Cheteshwar Pujara, the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 18 presents an opportunity to be a world champion, which otherwise is not possible as he is not part of the limited-overs teams.

He said, “It’s as big as any other World Cup final from another format,”

He added, “When you qualify for a WTC final, it means a lot to those who are only playing in Tests.”

He further said, “It’s as big as any other World Cup final from another format,”

He concluded, “When you qualify for a WTC final, it means a lot to those who are only playing in Tests.”

Therefore, it’s going to be a tough final for India with conditions at Southampton expected to be more seam-friendly, and more suited to New Zealand.

New Zealand pace bowlers had routed India in seaming conditions at home in the two Tests played at the start of 2020.

Cheteshwar in an interview said that the team has learned from those defeats and will be ready this time.

The interviewer asked him that does this final has a different meaning for those in the team who play only Tests?

He answered that it does, as there is a lot to play for when it comes to Test cricket now. When you are qualifying for a WTC final, it means a lot to those who are only playing Tests. Not just us, to everyone in the team. They also understand the value of Test cricket. It’s as big as any other World Cup final, T20 or ODI.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
20 mins ago
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings...
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat
1 hour ago
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat

Rohit Sharma will struggle if New Zealand bowlers can move the ball...
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others
2 hours ago
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on June 14 that the winners of...
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Points Table Islamabad removed Lahore from the top

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a...
PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, match no 22
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, match no 22

Islamabad United will eye continuing their winning streak when they take on...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Murad Ali Shah
14 mins ago
Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for the issuance of driving license: Sindh

Sindh government affirmed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people obtaining driving licenses across...
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
20 mins ago
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings...
Galaxy S21 FE
31 mins ago
Samsung denies rumors about Galaxy S21 FE delayed arrival

Samsung, emerged to clear the air about the delay in the launch...
Kirti Kulhari
33 mins ago
Kirti Kulhari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian actor Kirti Kulhari received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Kirti...