Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour

According to Cheteshwar Pujara, the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 18 presents an opportunity to be a world champion, which otherwise is not possible as he is not part of the limited-overs teams.

He said, “It’s as big as any other World Cup final from another format,”

He added, “When you qualify for a WTC final, it means a lot to those who are only playing in Tests.”

He further said, “It’s as big as any other World Cup final from another format,”

He concluded, “When you qualify for a WTC final, it means a lot to those who are only playing in Tests.”

Therefore, it’s going to be a tough final for India with conditions at Southampton expected to be more seam-friendly, and more suited to New Zealand.

New Zealand pace bowlers had routed India in seaming conditions at home in the two Tests played at the start of 2020.

Cheteshwar in an interview said that the team has learned from those defeats and will be ready this time.

The interviewer asked him that does this final has a different meaning for those in the team who play only Tests?

He answered that it does, as there is a lot to play for when it comes to Test cricket now. When you are qualifying for a WTC final, it means a lot to those who are only playing Tests. Not just us, to everyone in the team. They also understand the value of Test cricket. It’s as big as any other World Cup final, T20 or ODI.