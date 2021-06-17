Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with weight concerns throughout early adulthood.

Weight gain can increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

According to experts, eating ultra-processed meals can cause cellular damage and lead to poor eating patterns.

They point out that ultra-processed foods are typically less expensive and easier to make than more nutritious meals.

Children as young as 7 years old who consume huge amounts of ultra-processed food gain weight steadily into adulthood. Leading many to be categorized as obese.

High-processed foods are primarily composed of elements derived from food, such as fats, carbohydrates, and sugars. Fast food, soft drinks, frozen dinners, sweets, and salty snacks are typical examples of such products.

Over the 10-year study period, individuals in the “high consumption” category gained around a half-pound and more than a half-inch in waist circumference per year until they were 24 years old.

The researchers from the Imperial College of London said in a statement, “The increasing availability and variety of ultra-processed foods have reshaped global food systems by displacing dietary patterns previously based on fresh and minimally processed foods.”

They further added, “Of particular concern is the growing consumption of these foods among children and adolescents, who are leading consumers.”