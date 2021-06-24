Double Click 728 x 90
Chinese enterprises donate oxygen concentrators, face masks to Pakistan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 06:49 pm
Chinese enterprises donated oxygen concentrators and face masks to bolster Pakistan’s ability in its continuing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic at a ceremony held at the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) here on Thursday.

To mark the 70th anniversary of Pak – China Friendship, this donation ceremony was specially designed for the formation of ambassadorial ties between Pakistan and China which is being celebrated this year.

President of CPAFFC, Ambassador Lin Songtian said that “as iron-brothers and all-weather strategic partners, Pakistan and China stood together in their fight against the pandemic and extended complete support to each other”.

He further commented that the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties marked a new preliminary point to further raise consensual ties to a new highpoint of two-sided cooperation and mutual understanding.

Thanking Chinese enterprises for the donations, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haq paid rich acknowledgment to the Chinese people and government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further emphasized that Pakistan-China closer collaboration during the pandemic has added another magnificent chapter to the proud history of mutual relations.

