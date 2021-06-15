Chrissy Teigen, an American supermodel, has been engaged in a spirited argument regarding her previous bullying incidents.

After such a long period of being quiet, the design legend eventually issued an extended apology in response to model Courtney Stodden’s previous cyberbullying allegations.

“Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,” she wrote.

She went on saying, “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” she continued. “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

“I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry too. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show ‘My Name is Earl!’ I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like you to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say while apologizing through sobs,” she added.

“In reality, I was insecure, immature, and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.”

“Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core,” she admitted. “I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my a–hole past, and I deserve it. Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings. How could I not stop and think of that?” she said.

She went on to explain that she wants things to be better for her five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles.

“John tells me almost every day how much our daughter Luna reminds him of me. Every day, I try to make sure she’s all the best parts of me, all the things I aspire to be all the time, but fail at sometimes. And we preach kindness to her and Miles every chance we get. Will they eventually realize there is some hypocrisy there? I certainly do. But I hope they recognize my evolution,” she shared.

“My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale. Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team, and fans as happy as possible. The good who will still f— up in front of the world but rarely, and never not growing only more good from it,” she added.