Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to John Legend amidst bullying scandal

On Father’s Day, American supermodel Chrissy Teigen waxes poetic about her husband, singer John Legend.

In the midst of her cyberbullying incident, the author took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband and their two children, as well as a shout-out to him.

In the emotionally charged caption, Teigen said: “There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Legend reacted to his wife’s gesture by writing heart emojis beneath it.

Teigen, who has been married to the musician since 2013, was recently embroiled in a heated debate after her previous online bullying tactics were revealed and she was publicly chastised. Her husband stuck by her side in the thick of the crisis, despite rising criticism.