Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to John Legend amidst bullying scandal

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 11:39 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Chrissy Teigen

On Father’s Day, American supermodel Chrissy Teigen waxes poetic about her husband, singer John Legend.

In the midst of her cyberbullying incident, the author took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband and their two children, as well as a shout-out to him.

In the emotionally charged caption, Teigen said: “There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Legend reacted to his wife’s gesture by writing heart emojis beneath it.

Teigen, who has been married to the musician since 2013, was recently embroiled in a heated debate after her previous online bullying tactics were revealed and she was publicly chastised. Her husband stuck by her side in the thick of the crisis, despite rising criticism.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Lorde
26 mins ago
Lorde opens up about her close bond with pop icon Billie Eilish

Lorde discusses her strong friendship with pop star Billie Eilish and how...
Meghan Markle
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle has expressed her gratitude to all animal lovers

Meghan Markle has thanked all animal lovers who have donated to a...
Angelina Jolie
2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie visits refugee camp in Burkina Faso

Angelina Jolie, an Oscar winner, paid a visit to a refugee camp...
Hajra Yamin Receives criticism
12 hours ago
Hajra Yamin Receives criticism On Her Latest Pictures

Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin is the leading name in the drama industry...
Katrina Kaif
12 hours ago
Katrina Kaif showers praise on Vidya Balan’s new film ‘Sherni’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif showered praises on Vidya Balan's new film "Sherni"....
will smith
15 hours ago
Will Smith reveals the title of his upcoming autobiography, see cover here

American Actor Will Smith revealed the title and cover of his upcoming...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to INR
4 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 21st June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.25 (Last updated on 21st...
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears
8 mins ago
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at...
USD TO GBP
12 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for electric flying race
17 mins ago
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing has just taken a big step forward. According to...