Christian Eriksen says he ‘feels better’ after suffering a cardiac arrest

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen speaks for the first time since the shocking incident in Copenhagen on Sunday.

The Denmark midfielder has released his first public message since suffering a horrific on-pitch cardiac arrest during the first half of the Euro 2020 group stage game against Finland, insisting he ‘won’t give up’.

The former Spurs midfielder, who now plays for the Italian Champion Inter Milan, required 13 minutes of CPR after collapsing just before half-time but was taken to hospital in a stable condition, where he remains.

The 29-year-old’s statement was released on the morning that his teammates spoke for the first time since the shocking incident in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Eriksen’s Denmark teammates formed a ring around him as he received treatment, but there were fears that he would not recover but thankfully medics were able to revive him and he was taken to hospital to recover.

Christian Eriksen thanked fans for their well-wishes in a statement released through his agent to the Italian newspaper Gazette dello Sport.

“Thank you, I won’t give up. I feel better now – but I want to understand what’s happened,” he said.

“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

The former Spurs midfielder also suggested he would be ‘ready to train’ now, just two days on from his collapse.

His teammates went on to finish the match which they lost 1-0.