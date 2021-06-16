Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Citi Pharma raises Rs2.32 billion in over-subscribed IPO

Shahnawaz Akhter

16th Jun, 2021. 09:03 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Citi Pharma

KARACHI: Citi Pharma has raised Rs2.32 billion in an over-subscribed book-building process of the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to the Topline Securities, adviser and book runner of the issue.

“The IPO received an overwhelming response from institutional investors and high networth individuals, as the strike price clocked in at Rs32/share, 14.3 per cent higher than the floor price of Rs28,” the leading API manufacturer of the country said in a statement.

Citi Pharma has raised Rs2.32 billion in total, making it the second pharma sector IPO in 23 years and the single largest IPO of 2021 to-date.

“The response to the book-building was far better than our expectations,” Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities said. Several brokerage houses had issued almost unanimous calls to subscribe, which resulted in investors’ demand, amounting to Rs4 billion against the IPO’s book-building size of Rs2 billion. Investors who bid at Rs32 will get approximately 10 per cent of their bid quantity.

The general public will subscribe the remaining 18.1 million shares (25 per cent of the total offer size) on June 23/24 at the strike price of Rs32, the company said.

Rizwan Ahmed, CEO of Citi Pharma, in his message, thanked the investors for their overwhelming response and vowed to ensure growth of their shareholders’ equity.

Omar Salah Ahmed, head of corporate finance and advisory at Topline, said: “Citi Pharma is one of the most unique companies in Pakistan’s pharma sector and this expansion will bring in a new phase for the company. We wish them all the best for the future, as well as the investors – who will no doubt be a part of a great growth story. Investors have responded to the future growth.”

Citi Pharma plans to become the first fully-integrated listed pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, serving from raw material consumers to end medicine consumers. It has achieved a revenue growth of Rs3.528 billion in FY20, compared with Rs1.016 billion in FY16, showcasing 36.2 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in five years.

The company plans to expand its existing capacity of 3,600 tonnes/annum of paracetamol to 6,000 tonnes/annum. In addition, the company said it plans to add new APIs, as well as a pharmaceutical formulation, or final products, to its existing product line.

Citi Pharma also wants to build three manufacturing facilities, taking its total capacity to 200,000 vials/injectables/day, dry powder/suspension to 60,000 bottles/day, capsules to 4.2 million/day, and tablets to 4.5 million/day. These include dedicated manufacturing lines for penicillin, cephalosporin, and psychotropic and narcotics drugs.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

third-party tax audit
13 mins ago
FPCCI proposes to assign third-party tax audit task to FTO

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
PSX remains lacklustre
37 mins ago
PSX remains lacklustre ahead of FATF meeting next week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed lacklustre trading activity on Wednesday, as...
charges on interbank funds
2 hours ago
Banks allowed to collect service charges on interbank funds transfer

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday allowed banks to...
K-Electric partners with easypaisa
3 hours ago
K-Electric partners with easypaisa for hassle-free bill payment solution

KARACHI: K-Electric and easypaisa have partnered to extend a convenient and hassle-free...
massive rise in petrol
3 hours ago
Analysts foresee massive rise in petrol, diesel prices next year

KARACHI: Analysts foresee a hefty price escalation of Rs20/litre to Rs25/litre in...
rupee weakens against dollar
4 hours ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued its downward trend against the US dollar on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

third-party tax audit
13 mins ago
FPCCI proposes to assign third-party tax audit task to FTO

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
National Assembly Extends NAB Ordinance For Another 120 Days
13 mins ago
National Assembly session suspended again as members create disturbance

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has once again suspended the NA session...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25
21 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25

Lahore Qalandars defeated by 18 runs last night, Quetta Gladiators will be...
28 mins ago
All you need to know about E-portal “Ehsaas Digital”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation,...