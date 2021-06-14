Double Click 728 x 90
Climate change causes glaciers to melt in the upper parts of Pakistan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 06:33 pm
Floods have been feared in upper parts of the country with glaciers beginning to melt due to climate change, with the start of the summer season the government has directed the citizens to remain prepared.

SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has reached Hunza, which is amongst the zones feared to be hit hard from the floods in case of glacier meltdown, on an emergency visit to review the measures needed to handle the situation.

asim aslam tweet

Malik Amin Aslam has engaged provincial and federal teams to remain alert in case of floods in any part of Hunza besides also making the weather alert system more functional.

The SAPM also met with the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan to access over actions needed to handle the flood condition as the last decided to allocate funds for the purpose.

It was settled that five percent of the MLAs funds would be applied for planting trees and saving glaciers from melting down totally.

“We are devising a mechanism to safeguard populations that could be affected,” he said.

Furthermore, it is highly feared that the upper parts of Hunza will be badly hit by the floods caused owed to the meltdown.

 

employees in salary
3 seconds ago
No exemptions, concessions to seafarers, newspaper employees in salary

KARACHI: The federal government has proposed elimination of exemptions and concessions allowed...
G7
16 mins ago
G7 summit: World leaders promise one billion Covid vaccines for poorer nations

G7 summit - Leaders of the major developed nations have promised one...
High-speed objects
30 mins ago
High-speed objects spotted by military pilots, NASA to study UFOs

NASA’s scientists will be allowed to study the unidentified high-speed objects that...
Saudi women cross a street
32 mins ago
Saudi Arabian women allowed for Hajj registration without male guardian

Saudi Arabian women are now allowed for the annual Hajj registration without...
55 mins ago
PSL 2021: Points Table Islamabad removed Lahore from the top

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a...
Covid-19 Vaccine
57 mins ago
Covid-19 Vaccine: Novavax says its vaccine 100% effective

Novavax, the American biotechnology company, announced that its Covid-19 vaccine is 100%...
